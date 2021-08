One person has died in a single car crash in Te Kohanga, Waikato - 24km south west of Pukekohe - early Sunday morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, police said they were called to the collision on Kohanga Road shortly after 2am.

"Sadly, the sole occupant of the car died at the scene," police said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.