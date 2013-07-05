 

One person dead after crash involving a logging truck in Manawatu

One person is dead after a crash in the Manawatu region this afternoon. 

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sanson after two cars and a logging truck were involved in the crash at 4.45pm. 

Police said person who died was the sole occupant of one of the cars. 

The driver of the logging truck has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

The occupants of the second car were not hurt, Police said.

Police said the road is closed and will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates. 

Diversions remain in place at the intersections of State Highway 1 and Taikorea Road and State Highway 1 and Milner Road.

