One person dead after crash in Auckland suburb of Glen Eden

One person is dead after a crash in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden this afternoon.

Hepburn Road and Great North Road. Source: Google Maps

Police say the crash was reported at 2.40pm on Great North Road.

One person died at the scene, with three other people sustained moderate injuries and are being transported to hospital.

Cordons are in place on Great North Road at the intersections of Hepburn Road and Glenview Road.

Police advise the cordons will be in place for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.