One new Covid-19 case at New Zealand's border today, none in community

There is one new Covid-19 case at the New Zealand border and none in the community, the Ministry of Health says.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

Yesterday, no new cases were detected at the border or were picked up in the community.



The travel history of today's new border case has yet to be confirmed. However, the person had travelled via Qatar on May 25, where they tested positive on routine day 0 testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 21.

Melbourne Outbreak

New Zealand officials are in close and regular contact with Victorian authorities after officials across the Tasman announced a week-long "circuit breaker" lockdown for Victoria. New Zealand is currently in a 72-hour "pause" of the trans-Tasman bubble with Victoria.



An update on quarantine-free travel between Victoria and New Zealand is expected to be released later today.

The number of positive Covid-19 case numbers in Melbourne continues to rise and was at 34 at 1pm New Zealand time, according to Health Victoria. The number of locations of interest being announced by Health Victoria is also continuing to rise and there are now 150 exposure sites across Melbourne.

Everyone who has been in the state of Victoria since May 11 has been urged to continue checking Victoria Health’s website detailing the locations of interest.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the specified time must immediately self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when to get tested.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been in the wider Melbourne area since May 11 who develops symptoms while in New Zealand should also ring Healthline and arrange to get tested.

Anyone who has been in the Whittlesea local government area since May 11 should ring Healthline for advice.

“Given this increased risk, it’s critically important everyone keeps a record of where they’ve been by scanning QR codes or keeping a manual diary of their movements. It can help contact tracers quickly find potential close and casual contacts if there is a positive Covid-19 case here in New Zealand,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today in a statement.