TODAY |

One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation in New Zealand today

Source:  1 NEWS

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation to report in New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Health.

File picture. Source: istock.com

There are no new cases in the community today.

Today’s new case is a person who arrived from Jordan via Dubai on November 26. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 69.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1696.

MORE TO COME.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Leading epidemiologist calling for overhaul of MIQ process amid repeated system failures
2
Body found during search for missing East Auckland woman
3
Evacuations, road closures amid heavy flooding in Plimmerton, north of Porirua
4
Homicide investigation underway after man shot dead in Wellsford, north of Auckland
5
New Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, vows to bring 'broader perspective' to new role
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Majority of drowning cases didn't wear lifejackets - study

Covid-19: NZ company on hunt for drug treatments to help fight off virus

Homicide investigation underway after man shot dead in Wellsford, north of Auckland

Body found during search for missing East Auckland woman