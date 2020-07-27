One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation in New Zealand today

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation to report in New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are no new cases in the community today.

Today’s new case is a person who arrived from Jordan via Dubai on November 26. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 69.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1696.

