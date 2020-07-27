One new Covid-19 case at border, none in community

There is one new Covid-19 case to report at the border today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The new case, whose full travel history is still being determined, arrived in Auckland on Thursday. The person tested positive on day three in managed isolation.

There are no new virus cases in the community in New Zealand today.

Meanwhile, one previously reported case, who arrived in New Zealand from South Africa on July 15, has now been reclassified as historical.



As well, a case reported on Sunday who arrived from the US on July 12, has been reclassified as under investigation and has been removed from the tally of confirmed cases.



Two previously reported cases have now recovered.

These changes bring the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 52, and the total confirmed cases to 2507.

It comes after there were no new border or community cases yesterday. There were three historical cases, though.

"Recently we have been reporting a higher daily rolling average of cases now at six ... the last time we had a similar average rate was in mid-April," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.



"This is largely as a result of the confirmed cases among mariners from the Viking Bay, Playa Zahara and Mattina.

"This increase in reported cases at the border serves as a reminder that many countries are continuing to see surges in cases."

Taranaki wastewater testing

The latest wastewater test results from six locations in a 24 hour period between Saturday and Sunday has shown no further traces of Covid-19 has been detected.

"Daily sampling from the New Plymouth wastewater treatment plant will continue for the next week to determine whether there are any undetected cases in the city. Further test samples have also been collected from sites around the region," the ministry said in a statement today.

"Local PCR testing in Taranaki remains steady with around 300 swabs taken yesterday. It's pleasing to see these numbers increasing."

Meanwhile, anyone in Taranaki with Covid-19 symptoms is still being urged by health officials to be tested for the virus.

The ministry is also recommending that any recent arrivals from Australia who have symptoms to get tested, as well as anyone who has recently been in Australia who is now in Taranaki to get tested even if they don't have symptoms.

"Additional testing capacity remains open in New Plymouth to support potential demand," the ministry said.

Yesterday there were 4059 tests for Covid-19 processed, adding to a total of 2.44 million since the pandemic began.

"It remains important we keep ourselves and our whānau happy, healthy and safe," the ministry said.



"We can do that by getting vaccinated when invited to do so, staying home when sick, practicing basic hygiene, wearing a face covering on public transport and flights and getting a test if you have symptoms."

The Covid Tracer app now has 2.9 million registered users.