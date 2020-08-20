One new Covid-19 case at border, none in community over past two days

There has been one new Covid-19 case at the border and none in the community in the past two days, the Ministry of Health says.

Security at a managed isolation facility. Source: 1 NEWS

It said today one case had been detected in managed isolation.

The case had arrived in the country on May 10 from the United States. They tested positive for the virus around day three of their stay in an Auckland MIQ facility.

The case brings the total number of active cases in the country to 19.

New Zealand's total number of cases to date is 2290.