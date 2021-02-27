TODAY |

One new community case of Covid-19, student with connection to Auckland cluster

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has this evening announced one new community case of Covid-19 with a connection to the February Auckland cluster.

Source: Getty

"The case, known as Case M, is an older sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a casual plus contact. The student had returned 3 recent negative tests and is asymptomatic," the Ministry says.

"Public health officials are undertaking interviews to help establish how this new case was infected.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some testing stations in the area were deserted today. Source: 1 NEWS

"Testing of the household of five is underway. Test results for the other family members are expected this evening."

According to the Ministry of Health, Case M developed symptoms on Tuesday 23 February.

"As a result, the person is regarded as being potentially infectious from Sunday 21 February.

"The person was tested yesterday (Friday 26 February) and the result was received this afternoon," the Ministry says.

According to the Ministry of Health there are a number of locations of interest, details of which will be available on the Ministry’s website and will be updated progressively from this evening.

Click here for the latest locations of interest which will be updated throughout the evening.

The Ministry’s website will also include advice on what to do if you were at any of these locations at the time when you could potentially have been exposed.

It follows the announcement yesterday of a new Covid-19 case in a worker at KFC Botany.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The latest case worked nine hours at a KFC on Monday when they should have already been isolating. Source: 1 NEWS

Today's case brings the total number of cases in the Auckland February cluster to 13.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ashburton man found after being missing for nearly one week
2
Lady Gaga's stolen French bulldogs returned unharmed, shot dogwalker stable
3
One new community case of Covid-19, student with connection to Auckland cluster
4
More than 200 children completed solo stays in MIQ since December
5
Family of woman who went missing from Tolaga Bay don’t agree with police she took her own life
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fear of further quarantine may scrap Australia T20 series Eden Park clash

Crown apologises for leaving Ngāti Maru 'virtually landless' as $30m settlement signed

More than 200 children completed solo stays in MIQ since December
00:36

Social Development Minister admits benefits 'not enough' for most Kiwis