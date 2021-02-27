One new community case of Covid-19, student with connection to Auckland cluster

The Ministry of Health has this evening announced one new community case of Covid-19 with a connection to the February Auckland cluster.

"The case, known as Case M, is an older sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a casual plus contact. The student had returned 3 recent negative tests and is asymptomatic," the Ministry says.

"Public health officials are undertaking interviews to help establish how this new case was infected.

"Testing of the household of five is underway. Test results for the other family members are expected this evening."

According to the Ministry of Health, Case M developed symptoms on Tuesday 23 February.

"As a result, the person is regarded as being potentially infectious from Sunday 21 February.

"The person was tested yesterday (Friday 26 February) and the result was received this afternoon," the Ministry says.

According to the Ministry of Health there are a number of locations of interest, details of which will be available on the Ministry’s website and will be updated progressively from this evening.

The Ministry’s website will also include advice on what to do if you were at any of these locations at the time when you could potentially have been exposed.

It follows the announcement yesterday of a new Covid-19 case in a worker at KFC Botany.

