One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, none in community

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today and none in the community the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 community testing centre. Source: Getty

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the news in a media briefing today.

Today's new case is a returnee from Indonesia via Singapore who arrived in the country on May 7 and tested positive on day three in MIQ.

There are currently 18 active coronavirus infections in New Zealand, all at the border.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the New Zealand Government hasn’t been notified of any new cases relating to the Melbourne Covid-19 outbreaks.

Two people in New Zealand had been at a location of interest involved in Melbourne and are deemed as casual contacts. Bloomfield says both have been in contact with Healthline about getting tested.

The public health risk to New Zealand from Melbourne remains low, with the Ministry of Health recommending that quarantine free travel with Victoria continue.

Health officials are in the process of contacting all 4,500 passengers who recently arrived in New Zealand from Victoria to remind them to call Healthline for advice if they had visited a location of interest.

Yesterday, 4900 tests for coronavirus were processed in New Zealand, taking the seven day rolling average to 3966.

There are now over 2.8 million users of the Ministry of Health's Covid Tracer app, with 600,000 scans in the last 24 hours.

To date, there have been 267 million poster scans and 10 million manual entries.



