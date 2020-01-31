One in three Kiwi households still on significantly reduced income six months after lockdown — survey

Around one in three households still haven't recovered their income to the level it was before the first Covid-19 lockdown in February, according to a newly released survey.

The Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC) survey also found which Kiwi occupations are still the worst-off, six months after the lockdown.

The commission says it shows the recovery overall is slow and uneven, with some recovering their incomes and others still significantly low.

Māori and Pacific households had the highest proportion of those whose incomes were reduced more than a third and up to a third respectively, at 14 and 31 per cent.

Overall, a third of households still don't have the same income they had in February. Just over one in 10 are on severely reduced income of more than 30 per cent.

Of the industries hit, the worst impacted were retail, food, accommodation services and construction, particularly in households who were renting, with children and who had only one parent working while the other was at home.

Those who remain better off include homeowners, CFFC says.

More than 3600 households were surveyed for the report in October, following up on a similar survey in April.