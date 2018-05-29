 

One in five shoppers 'steals' from the self-serve checkout - are you one of them?

One in five shoppers steals from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items on self-serve checkouts. 

One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.
Australian and British supermarkets believe it costs them billions of dollars every year.

In one recent case, an Australian supermarket realised they had sold more avocados than they ever had in stock. 

Be honest, have you ever pinched something through a self-serve checkout? 

On TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, weather presenter Matty McLean admitted, in a previous life, he had put in the code for cheaper items when at the checkout.

It was not something he did any more, but that didn't stop colleague Daniel Faitaua expressing his disappointment.

"I feel like I'm sitting opposite a thief." 

A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

