TODAY |

One dead in Auckland crash as vehicle slams into parked speed camera van

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has died in a crash involving a vehicle and a parked police speed camera van in North Auckland.

Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway at Tauhinu Rd off ramp. Source: 1 NEWS

A police staff member who was in the van is fighting for their life in hospital.

The incident took place shortly after 10am on the Upper Harbour Highway at Greenhithe, near the Tauhinu Rd off ramp. 

The driver of one vehicle died at the scene, while the police staff member, who was in the van, suffered critical injuries.

"Police have notified his family and we are supporting them in every way we can at this devastating time," Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family."

Initial inquiries indicate the police van was parked in an appropriate place when it was hit. 
 

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ woman dies after suffering rare side effect of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
2
Fifty-three new Covid-19 cases in the community today
3
One dead in Auckland crash as vehicle slams into parked speed camera van
4
Live updates: No more space for general public in MIQ, Air NZ says
5
Renter given notice during lockdown as landlord ignores 'be kind' message
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ woman dies after suffering rare side effect of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

South Island takeaways gear up for stricter Alert Level 3

Covid-19: Where to find case update, lockdown announcement

Mental health delays in Wellington making patients harder to treat