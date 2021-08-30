One dead in Auckland crash as vehicle slams into parked speed camera van

A person has died in a crash involving a vehicle and a parked police speed camera van in North Auckland.

Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway at Tauhinu Rd off ramp. Source: 1 NEWS

A police staff member who was in the van is fighting for their life in hospital.

The incident took place shortly after 10am on the Upper Harbour Highway at Greenhithe, near the Tauhinu Rd off ramp.

The driver of one vehicle died at the scene, while the police staff member, who was in the van, suffered critical injuries.

"Police have notified his family and we are supporting them in every way we can at this devastating time," Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family."