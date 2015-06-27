TODAY |

One dead after Otago helicopter crash

Source:  1 NEWS

One person had died following a helicopter crash in Otago.

Helicopter (file photo).

Police told 1News they received a report that a helicopter was overdue at about 6.30am on Thursday. 

The helicopter was believed to be flying from Milton to Alexandra and crashed north of Lawrence, the Aviation Security Service said.

The helicopter was found at 7.30am at Deep Creek, a remote mountain location about 50km west of Dunedin, north of Beaumont and west of Glendhu Forest.

Police said the helicopter belonged to a Milton-based company. 

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre said the helicopter was reported missing at about 5.30am. 

The pilot is believed to be the sole occupant. 

The Police and Civil Aviation Authority are on their way to the crash site.

An investigation is underway.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New locations of interest entries added, all in South Auckland
2
Over 100 Pasifika overstayers deported last year during pandemic
3
Pasifika community leader slams health system after horror Covid experience
4
One dead after Otago helicopter crash
5
Covid case who presented at Middlemore lives at Mongrel Mob gang pad
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person seriously injured after alleged Christchurch assault

Search continues for Waikato father, children missing for five days

Middlemore Hospital testing every ward patient for Covid-19
03:59

Tamariki Māori in kōhanga, kura kaupapa excel due to cultural immersion