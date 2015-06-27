One dead after Otago helicopter crash

One person had died following a helicopter crash in Otago.

Helicopter (file photo).

Police told 1News they received a report that a helicopter was overdue at about 6.30am on Thursday.

The helicopter was believed to be flying from Milton to Alexandra and crashed north of Lawrence, the Aviation Security Service said.

The helicopter was found at 7.30am at Deep Creek, a remote mountain location about 50km west of Dunedin, north of Beaumont and west of Glendhu Forest.

Police said the helicopter belonged to a Milton-based company.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre said the helicopter was reported missing at about 5.30am.

The pilot is believed to be the sole occupant.

The Police and Civil Aviation Authority are on their way to the crash site.