One dead after diving incident in Hawkes Bay, first water-related death of holiday period

One person has died following a diving incident at a Hawkes Bay beach this morning, police have confirmed.
Pourerere Beach. Source: Hawke's Bay Tourism
Police said they attended the incident following a report around 8:50am concerning a person who had been in difficulty in the water at Pourerere Beach.
Medical assistance was provided but the person died at the scene.
Central Hawkes Bay District Council said in a statement a rahui has been put in place to respect the deceased.
"The Mana whenua have placed a rahui from Pauanui Beach to Aramoana Beach starting from 12.00 PM 25th of December for 5 days," the statement said.
"Diving and collecting of kaimoana is prohibited during this time."
Police said the death will be referred to the coroner.