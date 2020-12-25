TODAY |

One dead after diving incident in Hawkes Bay, first water-related death of holiday period

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died following a diving incident at a Hawkes Bay beach this morning, police have confirmed.

Pourerere Beach. Source: Hawke's Bay Tourism

Police said they attended the incident following a report around 8:50am concerning a person who had been in difficulty in the water at Pourerere Beach.

Medical assistance was provided but the person died at the scene.

Central Hawkes Bay District Council said in a statement a rahui has been put in place to respect the deceased.

"The Mana whenua have placed a rahui from Pauanui Beach to Aramoana Beach starting from 12.00 PM 25th of December for 5 days," the statement said.

"Diving and collecting of kaimoana is prohibited during this time."

Police said the death will be referred to the coroner.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Accidents
