Ominous images show severe thunderstorms hitting Napier with warnings now issued for Auckland

Impressive pictures of thunderstorms hitting the Napier region have been sent in to 1 NEWS NOW this afternoon, as the MetService issues warnings of severe thunderstorms making their way towards Auckland.

Thunderstorm over Napier. Source: Mark Bibby

Pictures sent in from Mark Bibby shows ominous storm clouds gathering over Napier homes and a dramatic bolt of lightning coming from the heavens.

Lightning strike in Napier. Source: Mark Bibby

MetService has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the wider Auckland region including the Rodney District.

Storm clouds gather over Glen Eden, Auckland on Tuesday, January 23. Source: Ross Johnson

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

MetService has recently lifted their thunderstorm warning for the Gisborne and Hawke's Bay area but many regions are still under a thunderstorm watch including Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

Footage of torrential rains coming down in the Bay of Plenty has been sent to 1 NEWS from Jane Finnimore who says her garage is close to flooding from the intense rain.

Earlier today Auckland's North Shore was hammered by torrential rains causing flooding and chaos on the roads.