Ombudsman launches 'wide-ranging and independent' investigation into baby uplifts by Oranga Tamariki

The chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier will launch a "wide-ranging and independent" investigation into uplifts of babies by Oranga Tamariki, while another review by Oranga Tamariki and Ministry for Children takes place looking into a specific Hawke's Bay case.

Mr Boshier confirmed the investigation during a committee at Parliament today.

The Ombudsman is an independent authority that handles complaints about Government agencies and is able to carry out investigations where it sees the need.



The investigation would be "focused on what a good system should look like... [and would] will provide a broader overview aimed at identifying best practice," Mr Boshier said.

"No one is more vulnerable than a newborn baby," Mr Boshier said. "I think the public needs assurance that the right policies and processes are in place for their protection while at the same time safeguarding the rights of whānau."

Yesterday, the terms of reference were released for the Oranga Tamariki–Ministry for Children review into a controversial case involving social workers in Hawke's Bay who attempted to uplift a newborn.

The Oranga Tamariki–Ministry for Children review will be led by a chief social worker from Oranga Tamariki. The review leader will be appointed by Ngāti Kahungunu. The Children's Commissioner will also have input.

He said he was pleased Oranga Tamariki was doing its own internal investigation into the Hawke’s Bay case.