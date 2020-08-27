TODAY |

NZX website offline for fifth consecutive trading day following cyber attacks

The NZX website is down again for the fifth consecutive day of trading.

Visitors to New Zealand's stock exchange website nzx.com were met with an error message or a blank page shortly after 10am.

It comes as the NZX announced this morning it would bring in an international cyber-defence firm following last week's cyber attacks.

The attacks last week impacted NZX’s ability to publish market announcements to the public.

At those times, NZX made the decision to halt the market in order to maintain market integrity.

Chief Executive Mark Peterson said that NZX was continuing to work closely with its network service provider, Spark, and national and international cyber-security partners, including the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

It has also been working with Akamai Technologies – one of the world’s leading cyber-defence experts – to implement additional measures, he added.

“NZX has been advised by independent cyber specialists that the attacks last week are among the largest, most well-resourced and sophisticated they have ever seen in New Zealand.”

