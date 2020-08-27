NZX website offline for fifth consecutive trading day following cyber attacks

The NZX website is down again for the fifth consecutive day of trading.

Source: 1 NEWS

Visitors to New Zealand's stock exchange website nzx.com were met with an error message or a blank page shortly after 10am.

It comes as the NZX announced this morning it would bring in an international cyber-defence firm following last week's cyber attacks.

New Zealand businesses urged to take data security seriously following NZX cyber attack

The attacks last week impacted NZX’s ability to publish market announcements to the public.

At those times, NZX made the decision to halt the market in order to maintain market integrity.

Chief Executive Mark Peterson said that NZX was continuing to work closely with its network service provider, Spark, and national and international cyber-security partners, including the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

New Zealand's security and intelligence bureau called in after NZX cyber attack

It has also been working with Akamai Technologies – one of the world’s leading cyber-defence experts – to implement additional measures, he added.