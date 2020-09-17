NZTA warning as car goes up in flames on side of Auckland motorway

A car has caught fire on the side of an Auckland motorway, sending a plume of smoke into the air and causing delays for motorists.
A car which caught fire on the side of the motorway in Auckland. Source: Joe Davis/@joepfdavis
NZTA Auckland said the incident was reported about 1.40pm on the northbound side of State Highway 20 near the Queenstown Road off-ramp.
Motorists were advised to pass the scene with care and to expects delays as emergency services worked to clear the incident.
Reduced visibility due to the smoke coming off the car was also a possible hazard.