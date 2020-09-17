NZTA warning as car goes up in flames on side of Auckland motorway

A car has caught fire on the side of an Auckland motorway, sending a plume of smoke into the air and causing delays for motorists.

A car which caught fire on the side of the motorway in Auckland. Source: Joe Davis/@joepfdavis

NZTA Auckland said the incident was reported about 1.40pm on the northbound side of State Highway 20 near the Queenstown Road off-ramp.

Motorists were advised to pass the scene with care and to expects delays as emergency services worked to clear the incident.

