TODAY |

NZTA warning as car goes up in flames on side of Auckland motorway

Source:  1 NEWS

A car has caught fire on the side of an Auckland motorway, sending a plume of smoke into the air and causing delays for motorists.

A car which caught fire on the side of the motorway in Auckland. Source: Joe Davis/@joepfdavis

NZTA Auckland said the incident was reported about 1.40pm on the northbound side of State Highway 20 near the Queenstown Road off-ramp.

Motorists were advised to pass the scene with care and to expects delays as emergency services worked to clear the incident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZTA warned motorists about the fire on State Highway 20. Source: NZTA

Reduced visibility due to the smoke coming off the car was also a possible hazard.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
No new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ for third day running
2
NZTA warning as car goes up in flames on side of Auckland motorway
3
NZ officially in a recession after GDP sees sharpest fall on record, but Govt says it could've been worse
4
Taupō man pulls off rare feat of briefly stumping Winston Peters after questioning his smoking habit
5
Jacinda Ardern to face awkward day, exactly one month out from election
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:27

Gender pay gap tightening as record number of women on state sector boards and committees
00:47

Vote Compass: Growing number of Kiwis think Treaty of Waitangi should play greater role in legal system
00:38

National says PREFU printing error shows another example of ‘sloppy’ Treasury under Labour
00:52

No new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ for third day running