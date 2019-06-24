TODAY |

NZ's top rodent-killer learns from pest control legend at New York's Rat Academy

Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Environment

Kiwi man Owen Stobart is the country's go-to when it comes to exterminating rodents.

"The more I deal with rats, the more I respect them. Unfortunately, my job is to take them out," Mr Stobart says.

Mr Stobart attended Rat Academy in the US, which is run by pest control legend Dr Bobby Corrigan, the only person with a PhD in urban rat control.

"Rat Academy is a course which essentially focuses purely on urban rat control … and he [Dr Bobby Corrigan] shows you lots of different scenarios and gives you the correct solution, according to his research and studies.

"Bobby Corrigan told us to ignore rat poo and look for the sebum trails because the sebum trails tell you where the rats are going."

Sebum is the mark of oil from the sebaceous glands from the rat's fur and are like "rat traffic lights".

"It shows you an area the rats trust, and they frequent on a regular basis."

Mr Stobart says the rat population is linked to the human population which suggests that rats will be more of a problem in the future.

"The more people we have, the higher the number of rats."

A highlight of the job has been exterminating 10,000 rats in Auckland.

"It was considered to be one of the worst rat jobs in the world. Luckily that's sorted now."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thanks in part to a hot summer, New Zealand’s in the middle of a rodent-nami. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Venables, aged 10, and another boy killed two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool, England, in 1993.
'Don’t bother applying' – PM's message to Jon Venables, killer of two-year-old James Bulger
2
Facebook icon mobile app generic file smartphone
Jay Jays under fire for Facebook post encouraging girls to 'roast the crap' out of each other on Instagram
3
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's camp hits out at GoFundMe's decision to remove his fund raising campaign
4
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
5
An estimated 6000 people took part in the haka at the festival in Copenhagen.
Thousands of Danish heavy metal fans perform haka for Kiwi band Alien Weaponry
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
feminine hygiene - beauty treatment

New campaign calling on Government to provide sanitary products in schools to combat period poverty
05:46
The school and team are happy for him to play, but Gisborne Netball says it’s breaking the rules.

Gisborne boy side-lined from school netball team because he's not a girl
01:59
The building industry just want to get on with the job of building houses.

Construction industry urges Government to get on with KiwiBuild changes
02:14
But psychologists are warning that employers need to take extra care.

Employers urged to take extra care as people affected by Christchurch terrorist attack return to work