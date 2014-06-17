NZ's richest man Graeme Hart makes offers to buy the owner of Weight Watchers - report

Billionaire Graeme Hart has made an offer to buy one of New Zealand's biggest food manufacturing companies, Hansells Food Group.

Graeme Hart Source: 1 NEWS

Fairfax says it's understood Hart, and his brother Harry have signed a conditional contract for Hansells, which owns a number of food brands including Aunty Betty's, Weight Watchers, and Vitafresh.

Hansells ​managing director Ross MacKenzie said he and the Hart brothers could not comment due to a confidentiality agreement.

However, Fairfax said it is believed an announcement is due in the next few weeks.

The Hansells group posted a loss of about $6.7 million for the year to March 2017 and at the time, there was "significant doubt" about the group's ability to continue as a going concern.

​Hansells has been making baking ingredients since 1934 and has factories in Auckland, Masterton, Australia and the UK.