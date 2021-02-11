NZ's political tie debate goes global as subject wows world media

As the war over the wearing of ties in Parliament's debating chamber dies down, it caught the attention of world-wide media.

It all began when Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi was kicked out of the debating chamber on the first day of Parliament for 2021, after Speaker Trevor Mallard said he would not call on him to speak while he was not wearing a tie and he was not to enter the House again without one.

And what a furore that followed.

The debate on ties went viral, grabbing national and global attention.

The BBC was quick to report the stoush, explaining the uproar to it's wintering British audience.

Al Jazeera angled their story on race relations, after Waititi's refusal to wear the "colonial noose".

The Guardian devoted their spot to an opinion piece on the sexist roots of the "fabric flap or pouch designed 500 years ago to emphasise a European nobleman’s importance through his large phallic size".

Author of the Guardian opinion piece, Professor Claire Robinson, who is the pro vice-chancellor of the College of Creative Arts at Massey University, expressed her view over her desire to see the ties demise from New Zealand's debating chamber, which was in fact actualised a day later.

'It's about cultural identity' - Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi booted from House for refusing to wear tie

The Washington Post, the publication's adage, which is: 'Democracy Dies in Darkness,' was succinct in its summation.

It was cleverly pointed out that the furore broke just as "New Zealand’s Government proposed a new mandatory syllabus for all school children to study the Māori people and British colonialization.

"Supporters praised the proposal as a critical step in recognizing the violence that the Maori have faced, while critics warned that it could offer an unbalanced view of history," the publication said.

The New York Times also focused on Indigenous issues in New Zealand - even widening their angle to include Australia. It then explained the hurdles Māori have faced in "honouring their traditions" but also the progress the country has made, as Māori is language is "undergoing something of a renaissance".

The debate over wearing ties in Parliament began last year, after Mallard considered abandoning the rule that men must wear them in the House. It was dropped earlier this month and ties remained as part of the rules of attire.

