NZME seeks injunction against Stuff's owner Nine Entertainment

The owner of the NZ Herald is seeking an injunction against Stuff's owner.

NZME is digging its heels over a potential purchase of its rival Stuff from Australia's Nine Entertainment.

The New Zealand media company has insisted it's in an exclusive negotiation with the trans-Tasman media mogul, but Nine has said that isn't the case.

Nine said talks between the two companies finished last week and resulted in no deal.



Earlier this week, NZME filed an urgent Commerce Commission application to purchase Stuff for one dollar.

READ MORE NZME seeks leave and new laws to buy news rival Stuff for $1 - but Stuff's owner says they never agreed to that

NZME posted a statement to the NZX on Monday morning saying it had applied for Commerce Commission approval, and sought special legislation from the Government by end of the month to go through with the deal.

However, in its own statement to the ASX, a Nine spokesperson said "whilst Nine confirms that it has had discussions with NZME regarding the acquisition of Stuff, Nine has notified NZME that it has terminated further engagement with NZME".