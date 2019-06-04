TODAY |

NZDF finds Norwegian sailor safe and well in the Pacific

The New Zealand Defence Force has found the Norwegian sailor who sent out a distress signal this morning.

His vessel suffered a mechanical failure 2800 kilometres east-northeast of New Zealand.

Air Commodore Tim Walshe said a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft located the Norwegian sailor and his vessel shortly after arriving at the search area in the Pacific Ocean at about 9am.

The sailor and his SV Albatross. Source: New Zealand Defence Force.

“The skipper was standing on the stern of his vessel waving his red jacket," Mr Walshe said.

“The Orion crew were able to establish communications with the skipper and he told them that he was safe and well but would like to evacuate from his sailboat."

His SV Albatross was battered by southwesterly swells of up to 3.5 metres and 20-knot winds, he said.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand said the sailor left Opua in the Bay of Islands on May 14 for his 4100-kilometre journey to Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia.

The Orion crew have contacted cargo ship MV Olga, which is 176 kilometres south-southeast of the stricken vessel, to help rescue the sailor. 

The cargo ship is expected to reach the SV Albatross' location by mid-afternoon.

The NZDF deployed the Orion at 5am this morning to help search for the sailor.

Searchers about to board a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter in the search for a man missing following a tramping trip in the Tararua Ranges. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

The Defence Force is also currently searching for a missing tramper in the Tararua Ranges.

Sergeant Tony Matheson from New Zealand Police said a helicopter would fly up to 50 searchers from police and New Zealand Land Search and Rescue to the Tararua Ranges this morning to continue looking for the 49-year-old man who failed to return from a five-day hike on Saturday.

New Zealand Defence Force aircraft. Source: New Zealand Defence Force
