NZ skater’s video of spectacular high-speed ride in Milford Sound goes viral

Source:  1 NEWS

In the absence of tourists, one New Zealand skater has turned the roads around Milford Sound into his own spectacularly picturesque skatepark.

Viewers of Levi Hawken’s video got a unique view of one of NZ’s most famous tourism spots. Source: Facebook.com/LeviHawken

Viewers around the world were amazed by video of New Zealand skater Levi Hawken’s high-speed ride down one Fiordland road.

"Haven't been replying to my emails much lately. This might explain why," he wrote on Facebook.

"The lack of tourists and a dry spell made this usually impossible to skate road in Milford Sound in the South Island of Aotearoa a goer."

Hawken said they reached speeds of up to 70 to 80km/h during the ride.

