NZ skater’s video of spectacular high-speed ride in Milford Sound goes viral

In the absence of tourists, one New Zealand skater has turned the roads around Milford Sound into his own spectacularly picturesque skatepark.

Viewers around the world were amazed by video of New Zealand skater Levi Hawken’s high-speed ride down one Fiordland road.

"Haven't been replying to my emails much lately. This might explain why," he wrote on Facebook.

"The lack of tourists and a dry spell made this usually impossible to skate road in Milford Sound in the South Island of Aotearoa a goer."