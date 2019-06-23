TODAY |

NZ roads said to be one of the country's biggest issues for drivers - survey

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport

A survey by the National Road Carriers Association (NRCA) has revealed that the safety of New Zealand's roads is one of the biggest issues drivers face.

"The roads in a lot of places in the country are in a very poor state of disrepair," Ballie Transport's John Ballie said.

Mr Ballie runs three trucks that deliver goods to supermarkets from Auckland to the King Country and says there's a lot traffic using the road than ever before and "we're not keeping up with the maintenance".

The NRCA asked truck drivers to post photos of unsafe roads on its Facebook page, and within three days they received numerous concerning images.

The organisation now plans to collect all the data from its Facebook campaign and present it to the government.

"I think our government needs to step up and acknowledge that we have a roading issue in New Zealand," NRCA Chair Don Wilson said.

"It's not only the poor surface, it's the safety of our roads."

Transport Minister Phil Twyford says the government is spending more than five and a half billion dollars over three years to maintain our road network, including safety features such as median and side barriers, but truck drivers say our road surfaces are just as important.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A survey has revealed that it’s one of the biggest issues drivers face. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
Black Caps' sportsmanship shines again as players console collapsed Carlos Brathwaite after heartbreaking finish
2
In this photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a back bear lays on a closet shelf Friday, June 21, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn't too hard, wasn't too soft, but just right for a nap. Missoula County sheriff's officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave. (Missoula County Sheriff's via AP)
Black bear enters US home, settles in for nap in closet
3
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
4
A survey has revealed that it’s one of the biggest issues drivers face.
NZ roads said to be one of the country's biggest issues for drivers - survey
5
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Missing 24-year-old Jacob Bennett

Family concerned for safety of missing Hamilton man
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Person critically injured in Hāwera crash

Māori Council calls for Royal Commission of Inquiry over Pharmac model
Westpac rescue helicopter launching

'This will save lives' - Government announce $2 million investment into GPS technology