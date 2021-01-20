NZ ranked best place to be during Covid-19 pandemic for third month running

For the third month running, New Zealand is the best place to be during the Covid-19 pandemic because of its effective handling of the virus, Bloomberg says.

A sign encourages masks and social distancing in Newmarket, Auckland. Source: Getty

The business analytics and news company said New Zealand remained at the top of its Covid Resilience Ranking for its “closed borders, four vaccine deals and near-elimination of the virus locally”. The ranking sought to find where in the world the virus has been handled most effectively.

“Top performers like New Zealand, Australia and Taiwan haven’t been hurt by the fact they’ve not yet started vaccinating their populations, as low community transmission and balmy weather helps maintain their Covid edge.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand’s success also comes to its emphasis on communication from the start, Bloomberg said. The country’s alert level system “gave people a clear picture of how and why the Government would act as the outbreak evolved”.

“Success in containing Covid-19 with the least disruption appears to rely less on being able to order people into submission and more on governments fostering a high degree of trust and societal compliance.”

In second place is Singapore, up three places. Australia remains in third place.

Meanwhile, Israel and the United Arab Emirates have risen in the ranks for their effective rollout of vaccines.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The next Bloomberg ranking, due out next month, will take into account new variants, which are thought to spread more rapidly.

Bloomberg uses indicators like fatality rates, test result rates, the severity of a country’s lockdown, GDP forecasts, and access to vaccines to rank countries.