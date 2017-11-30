NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

New Zealand officials are looking closely at the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding US TV host Matt Lauer.

That's because the NBC anchor, who has been sacked, had to demonstrate good character when he bought Hunter Valley Station near Wanaka earlier this year.

The Overseas Investment Office has confirmed to 1 NEWS today that it has asked Mr Lauer's representative in New Zealand for more information about the scandal.

But the wealthy American is already offside with locals, over a promised donation to charity and a dispute over access to conservation land and prime tramping country.

Access to the Hunter Valley, which stretches 40km to the Southern Alps, and Lake Hawea conservation reserve has long been in dispute.

Locals had hoped for a breakthrough when Mr Lauer and wife Annette bought the land last year.

As foreign buyers, they needed approval from the OIO, which set some conditions.

In its February decision, the OIO noted: "The Consent Holder has demonstrated its willingness to facilitate, as lease holder, public access to several important sites on or around the land."

Locals say that hasn't happened and are furious that access to a public road which leads into the valley’s Terrace Creek has been blocked off.

Upper Clutha Track Trust is a local charity that maintains local hiking trails. The trust's Grant Fyfe says the situation has deteriorated.

"It has been an issue for some years. As a result of the OIO decision it was agreed they were going to open up the road for public access [but] more signs have gone up, a padlocked gate. There is no reason at this stage to say the thing is anything but worse than it was before," Mr Fyfe said.

He added: "The situation we have got at the moment just creates ill feeling and it's a real loss to New Zealanders."

The Trust says it was also expecting a $30,000 a year donation from the station. That was to come from fees from the popular Epic bike race around Lake Hawea, and a donation was another condition of the OIO decision.

But the trust only received $581. So Mr Fyfe and the trust complained to the OIO.

The OIO says Orange Lakes - Mr Lauer's company - hasn't breached conditions, and it has accepted an explanation that the company was misled about how much the race would bring in.

However, in a letter to the trust it did say: "We have expressly advised them of our concerns that [Orange Lakes] may have mislead [the trust] of the amount it intended to donate."

Mr Lauer's lawyer, Graeme Todd, says Orange Lakes will up the donation to $7000.

"The updated [donation] figure which was corrected by the vendors lawyers before the application for OIO consent was submitted was never conveyed to UCTT hence part of their concern. We have apologised for that ," he wrote in an email.

And he says he has instructed the tenants to remove the 'keep out' signs.

"In terms of the signage and locked gates that was bought to my attention for the first time by the Upper Clutha Tracks Trust yesterday. I undertook to take it up with the lawyer for the station sublessee which I did yesterday afternoon and I was given an assurance the signs had been removed.

"I reminded the subleassees lawyer of the consent conditions which the subleassee had previously agreed to comply with. I was advised that other than in situations where hazards existed, stock were being moved or it was felt people were not equipped to deal with the terrain and conditions then access over the farm track has continued to be provided to members of the public who have requested it," he wrote.

Eugenie Sage, who is both Conservation Minister and Land Information Minister, responsible for the OIO, has asked her officials for more information on the access dispute.

"I have asked LINZ officials for more information on the access issue. I understand the access issue has been ongoing for some time, since before Mr Lauer before the lease. I am advised by officials that the Lauers have not breached their application conditions over the Epic Bike Race," she said.

OIO looking into sexual conduct allegations

But she revealed OIO officials are looking into the sexual conduct allegations.

"The Overseas Investment Office is aware that allegations have been made in relation to Matt Lauer and that he is no longer working for NBC News in the USA.

"The Office is discussing this with his representative and is seeking further information.

"It is up to agencies to undertake any enforcement action under their legislation. This would of course be conducted independently of Ministers," she said.

She added: "The OIO was made aware of the less than expected donation for Orange Lakes to Upper Clutha Track Trust (UCTT ) for the donation of Epic Race entrance fees.

"We have spoken to Orange Lake’s representative and have expressly advised them of our concerns. He has been talking directly with UCTT.