TODAY |

NZ not on track to be smokefree by 2025 - ASH

Source:  1 NEWS

Cigarette smoking rates in New Zealand have dropped for another year, but more needs to be done if the country is to become smokefree by 2025, according to an anti-smoking advocacy group.

11.6% of Kiwis smoke cigarettes daily. Source: 1 NEWS

According to the latest data from the New Zealand Health Survey daily smoking rates fell from 12.5% in 2018/19 to 11.6% in 2019/2020. But 460,000 New Zealanders still smoke cigarettes daily.

That's not enough to meet the smokefree by 2025 goal, according to anti-tobacco campaigners ASH.

“We need a much more dramatic decline in cigarette smoking rates, ASH NZ Action for Smokefree 2025 Director, Deborah Hart said.

"Helping Māori, Pacific and low socio-economic groups to quit will have the greatest impact in reducing inequality and ensuring we meet the Smokefree 2025 goal."

AHS NZ believes a positive in the report is that daily smoking rates from 15-24-year olds have almost halved in 10 years with just one in ten now smoking daily.

With cigarette smoking being the leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand, Hart says, “The most practical ways to get close to, or even achieve, the goal is to immediately invest in mass media, support communities with culturally appropriate and scaled-up initiatives and encourage less harmful alternatives, such as vaping.”

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
People who visited Auckland pet store asked to get Covid-19 test after visit from Air New Zealand crew member
2
Fair Go: Invercargill woman falls victim to sophisticated online scam while toy shopping
3
Gassed in their cells, 'begging' for food at Auckland Women's prison
4
Wellington woman expresses heartbreak at constantly being priced out of first home — 'We are consistently $100,000 out'
5
'Stuff those guys' - Eugene Bareman unloads on David Higgins, Joseph Parker's team in fiery rant
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:49

Accepting low rates of Māori achievement in school is 'systemic racism' - Kelvin Davis

Robertson writes to Reserve Bank over soaring house prices, wants to give first home buyers 'a shot'

02:23

Wellington woman expresses heartbreak at constantly being priced out of first home — 'We are consistently $100,000 out'

Kiwis urged to not overlook smaller, but often tastier, avocados this season