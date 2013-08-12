NZ Navy personnel and family members test positive for Covid-19 in Canada

A group of Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) personnel and some of their family members have tested positive for Covid-19 while stationed at Vancouver Island in Canada.

New Zealand frigate Te Mana Source: 1 NEWS

According to the NZ Defence Force, six navy personnel and six of their family members tested positive for Covid-19 while staying near Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, where the frigate HMNZS Te Mana is undergoing an upgrade.

There are 103 NZ Navy personnel staying at accommodation near the base.

“It is this accommodation which is at the centre of the cases,” Commanding Officer of HMNZS Te Mana, Commander Mike Peebles told 1 NEWS.

As a result, 46 people are isolating are isolating as a precaution - 21 of these are navy personnel and 25 are their family members.

Commander Peebles says the situation is currently assessed as "contained" and those infected only have mild symptoms.

"The RNZN acknowledges the significant support of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces who have embraced our personnel as their own.

"They, and local health authorities are ensuring those of our people affected have everything they need to make a full recovery."