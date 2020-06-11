TODAY |

NZ marks 22 days without any new Covid-19 cases, five days without active cases

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand continues to have zero active Covid-19 cases and has now reached 22 days without a new Covid-19 case.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health today reported the country has gone five days without an active case, after the final case recovered on Monday.

There remains no-one receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Another 2978 tests were conducted yesterday, all returning negative results.

There have been a total of 307,810 Covid-19 tests conducted in New Zealand.

The official NZ COVID Tracer app has now reached 552,000 registrations, with 2000 new registrations since yesterday.

More than 47,477 business posters have been created, which have been scanned 921,480 times to date.

Totals stand at 1504 confirmed and probable cases and 22 people dead from Covid-19.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
John Armstrong: Is Jacinda Ardern utilising taxpayer-generated revenue in order to run a 'propaganda unit'?
2
Māori Party launches extraordinary attack on National's new leader, calling him racist
3
Warriors more than double season try-scoring tally in huge win over Cowboys
4
Winston Peters outraged over ‘idiocy’ of ‘wokeism’ amid statue removal
5
Hamilton mum shares how she feeds her family of four on $100 a week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two-thirds of NCEA exams able to be done online after big funding boost from Govt
01:48

Nurses Union wants safety assurances after quality concerns about millions of masks from China
01:58

John Armstrong: Is Jacinda Ardern utilising taxpayer-generated revenue in order to run a 'propaganda unit'?
03:32

Lockdown helped Kiwis pay credit card debt, but now 'revenge spending' a risk