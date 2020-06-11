NZ marks 22 days without any new Covid-19 cases, five days without active cases

New Zealand continues to have zero active Covid-19 cases and has now reached 22 days without a new Covid-19 case.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health today reported the country has gone five days without an active case, after the final case recovered on Monday.

There remains no-one receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Another 2978 tests were conducted yesterday, all returning negative results.

There have been a total of 307,810 Covid-19 tests conducted in New Zealand.

The official NZ COVID Tracer app has now reached 552,000 registrations, with 2000 new registrations since yesterday.

More than 47,477 business posters have been created, which have been scanned 921,480 times to date.