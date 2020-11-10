NZ markets open nearly two per cent up following news of possible Covid-19 vaccine

New Zealand’s stock market is following the rest of the world, opening up nearly two per cent this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The news of a possible Covid-19 vaccine and Joe Biden’s US presidential win has buoyed markets worldwide.

The NZX has been riding high for the past few weeks.

Travel and technology companies have been doing well worldwide.

Air New Zealand shares are one of the big winners today – up 13 per cent this morning, while still down 41 per cent on this time last year.

