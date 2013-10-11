NZ in for another scorcher, with Hamilton and Palmerston North taking out hottest spots

Source:
New Zealand is in for another hot day, but with temperatures only reaching scorching 30s in Palmerston North and Hamilton.
Source: 1 NEWS
Auckland is sitting on a high of 29 degrees for the day, with showers forecast in the afternoon to cool the city down.
Wellington has a high of 25 degrees, with Nelson and Christchurch on 27.
Dunedin and Invercargill look to have a damp, cloudy day, with highs predicted to reach 24 and 23 degrees respectively.
Hamilton and Palmerston North take out the top temperatures, forecast with highs of 30 degrees.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news