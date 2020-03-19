NZ extends NSW quarantine-free travel pause by 12 days

New Zealand’s quarantine-free travel pause with New South Wales will continue for another 12 days, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced this evening.

It follows a public health assessment of the Covid-19 outbreak in the Australian state, which now has 36 Covid-19 community cases. Four of the 36 cases have not yet been linked to the current Bondi outbreak.

A person from Sydney with Covid-19 spent the weekend in Wellington before returning home on Monday; resulting in the Wellington region moving to Alert Level 2.

Hipkins said a cautious approach was needed while Australian health authorities tracked down the source of the four cases.

Tonight's decision to extend the pause will be reviewed “late next week”, he said.

Kiwis in New South Wales are asked to follow local health advice.

Anybody who had been at a location of interest in New South Wales still can’t travel to New Zealand within 14 days of potentially being exposed to Covid-19.

The full list of locations and times of interest is on the NSW Health website.