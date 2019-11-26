NZ Defence Force earns Rainbow Tick for LGBT+ inclusion

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has been awarded the Rainbow Tick, for its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) inclusion.

A statement from the NZDF explains how Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short announced the receipt of the accreditation at an event hosted by the NZDF in Wellington tonight.

According to the NZDF, the accreditation follows an intensive 13-month assessment period by the Rainbow Tick organisation to understand whether the NZDF is a place where LGBT+ people can feel welcome, safe and included.

“The improved processes and practices made to increase inclusion for LGBT+ people actually benefit all our Defence people because they are about the NZDF becoming a more modern, flexible, people-focussed organisation,” Air Marshal Short said.

“Whether in peacetime or on operations, our strength is team work, and that means living our values and treating each other with decency and respect.”