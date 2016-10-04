 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ Defence Force and local patrols catch number of commercial vessels allegedly fishing illegally in Fiji lagoon

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A joint effort by New Zealand and Fiji maritime surveillance agencies have identified six commercial fishing vessels alleged to have been fishing illegally in a traditional fishing ground in Fijian waters.

Pacific island beach generic

Fiji (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The vessels were boarded and inspected in Qelelevu Lagoon, during an operation which began in early June.

Fiji fisheries officers, together with New Zealand and Fiji personnel currently conducting combined maritime patrols, boarded the vessels.

"The six vessels were identified following information received by the Fiji Naval Division's Maritime Surveillance Centre from customary fishing rights owners concerned about possible illegal activity," Aisake Batibasaga, the Director of Fisheries, said.

"Upon inspection, a substantial quantity of catch was found on board the fishing vessels and it was confirmed that none of the vessels were permitted to fish in the Iqoliqoli area."

The entire catch was confiscated because it was obtained illegally and was subsequently thrown back into the sea because of operational and safety concerns, Mr Batibasaga said.

The vessels alleged to have offended were ordered back to port, where their crews were questioned further by fishery officers.

Jobs directly related to fisheries represent about 3.8 per cent of the total number of jobs in Fiji, with about 50 per cent of all rural households involved in some form of subsistence fishing, according to an NZ Defence Force media release.

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:52
2
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

3
Troy George Skinner

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

4
Robbie Cederwall

'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

5
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Live Stream: National’s Simon Bridges takes on Winston as Acting PM in Question Time, as strikes loom for the Government

The Greens also want to know why the Housing Minister is looking overseas for help on prefab Kiwibuild homes.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.

04:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

Troy George Skinner

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

Troy George Skinner was reportedly shot by the mother of a girl he met online as he tried to smash his way into their home.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 