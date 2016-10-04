NZ Defence Force and local patrols catch number of commercial vessels allegedly fishing illegally in Fiji lagoon

A joint effort by New Zealand and Fiji maritime surveillance agencies have identified six commercial fishing vessels alleged to have been fishing illegally in a traditional fishing ground in Fijian waters.

Fiji (file picture). Source: istock.com

The vessels were boarded and inspected in Qelelevu Lagoon, during an operation which began in early June.

Fiji fisheries officers, together with New Zealand and Fiji personnel currently conducting combined maritime patrols, boarded the vessels.

"The six vessels were identified following information received by the Fiji Naval Division's Maritime Surveillance Centre from customary fishing rights owners concerned about possible illegal activity," Aisake Batibasaga, the Director of Fisheries, said.

"Upon inspection, a substantial quantity of catch was found on board the fishing vessels and it was confirmed that none of the vessels were permitted to fish in the Iqoliqoli area."

The entire catch was confiscated because it was obtained illegally and was subsequently thrown back into the sea because of operational and safety concerns, Mr Batibasaga said.

The vessels alleged to have offended were ordered back to port, where their crews were questioned further by fishery officers.