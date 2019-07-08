TODAY |

NZ-born teenager found dead in Western Australia home

A police investigation has been launched in Western Australia after the body of New Zealand-born teenager was found in her home.

Police say 19-year-old Brooke Tuhakaraina was found dead in her bed in Port Denison, north of Perth, on Wednesday morning.

She had blood on her face, according to media reports.

A crime scene has been set up around the property to try and establish how the death occurred, with police so far saying Tuhakaraina’s death as unexplained.

The family said in a statement they are “devastated” by the news.

Tuhakaraina grew up in Gore before moving to Australia where she has been working and living for the last year as a wool handler.

