NZ-born teenager found dead in Western Australia home

A police investigation has been launched in Western Australia after the body of New Zealand-born teenager was found in her home.
Police say 19-year-old Brooke Tuhakaraina was found dead in her bed in Port Denison, north of Perth, on Wednesday morning.
She had blood on her face, according to media reports.
A crime scene has been set up around the property to try and establish how the death occurred, with police so far saying Tuhakaraina’s death as unexplained.
The family said in a statement they are “devastated” by the news.
Tuhakaraina grew up in Gore before moving to Australia where she has been working and living for the last year as a wool handler.