Notorious cannabis club The Daktory reopens in Wellington

The Daktory, Wellington's notorious cannabis club, has reopened.

The group, known for having members who openly consume the illegal drug, has been without a home since a police raid earlier this year.

Two were arrested and charged with possession and supply, including club leader Dakta Green.

Yesterday, in the central city, he officiated the opening of their new venue, in the historic Temperance Hotel on Cambridge Terrace.

Mr Green told 1 NEWS that the move has been a long time coming.

"This is huge!" he said.

"This is an opportunity for us to show the general population we are your neighbours, your friends and your family - that we're just like you."

The multi-storey venue will not only act as the cannabis club's main headquarters, but it will also play host to the newly formed Cannabis Science Institute of New Zealand.

While details are scarce at this stage, it's understood the group will be playing a role in the build up to next year’s general election, when the public will vote on legalising recreational use of the drug.

Mr Green, however, feels the decision should lie in the hands of politicians, not the general public.

"My concern is that it may not achieve a majority under a public vote," he said.