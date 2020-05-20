TODAY |

'Not just about poo' - Wellington woman plumber encouraging females to join industry

Source:  1 NEWS

While there is no doubt there are plenty more men in the field, but there's also a whole lot of young women out there who love plumbing. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nikita Ward, 25, is in the fifth year of a plumbing apprenticeship. Source: Seven Sharp

Nikita Ward is a 25-year-old plumbing and gas fitting apprentice who is one of three female gas fitters and plumbers at Hutt Gas and Plumbing. 

"A few people get a bit of a shock and they're like, 'aye? a girl plumbing?'"

She is in her fifth year on the tools, crawling under houses and squeezing in to small spaces, working hard to get the job done. 

Ms Ward loves her job, and when it comes to the guys on site she says she gives them one hell of a run for their money. 

She loves the variety of work available as a trade apprentice. 

"It's not just about poo. You can be doing multiple different things, like gas fitting is actually involved in plumbing." 

She's encouraging other girls to pick up the tools and join in the plumbing industry, saying it's a job that can work for many different lifestyles.

"Ladies you change nappies. It's not much different in plumbing," she says. 

New Zealand
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Boatie whacked with $1,300 fine after freeing whale from net on Gold Coast
2
Hamilton man surprises wife at lunch with news of $10.3 million Lotto win
3
Could a free-money-for-all scheme catch on in New Zealand?
4
ANZ slashes fixed home loan rates to 'well beyond historic lows'
5
'I feel lost without them' - Tributes flow for young Hawke's Bay couple killed in crash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:48

Woman providing thousands of care boxes to new Auckland mums rewarded for her efforts
06:48

Disability advocate calls for less congested footpaths as NZTA considers rule change

ANZ slashes fixed home loan rates to 'well beyond historic lows'

Auckland train station to shut for four years as CRL work finally gets started after lockdown delays