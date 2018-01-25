 

Not everyone impressed with 'giant disco ball' sent into space by Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab NZ has gifted the world with a man made star and not everyone is happy about it.

The Humanity Star is the brainchild of Peter Beck, Rocket Lab's Kiwi boss, but not all are impressed.
Travelling at 27 times the speed of sound, 500 kilometres above our heads is The Humanity Star, sent into orbit in a recent launch from the North Island's east coast.

Astronomer Ian Griffin has called the satellite an act of environmental vandalism and a New Zealand light pollution project.

The satellite has no scientific function, and begs questions about who can fire things into space. 

The star spins like a disco ball and will circle the earth every 90 minutes.
Space Lawyer Maria Possa says "People can't just launch anything they like... They will need to acquire a licence from the New Zealand space agency, and they'll need to undergo all of the usual licencing regime that's in place there now"

New Zealand will get their first good look at the Humanity star on February 20.

The sphere, a secret project developed by Rocket Lab head Peter Beck, is made up of 65 panels that reflect the sun's light.

It will be visible from everywhere on earth as it orbits the planet every 90 minutes and is designed to spin so rapidly the it reflects sun back to earth.

"We're a tiny little fragile species on a rock floating in the universe," Mr Beck.

"The point is to get people outside and look at The Humanity Star, but I hope people also look beyond The Humanity Star and into the universe and realise some of these things."

