Not enough vaccinated to tolerate widespread outbreak - Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says not enough people are vaccinated in Auckland or throughout the country to tolerate a widespread outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

Although the Government continued to have control of the Delta outbreak, she remarked control was key.

She assured people restrictions would ease, but it was on the public to keep following the rules.

Ardern pointed out the outbreak was not just in one part of Auckland and said there was a subcluster located in West Auckland.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there was also a subcluster in south-east Auckland made up of five households, some of which were in transitional housing, which was giving rise to new cases.

This was why health authorities were asking those in Henderson and Papakura to get tested, regardless of whether or not they had symptoms.

Ardern remarked Aucklanders had turned out in force to be vaccinated, but there was still some way to go.

To date, 83 per cent of eligible Aucklanders had turned up for their first dose.

She said the Government needed people to be double vaccinated as it could make a difference even to the current outbreak.

Vaccinations were helping to control the outbreak and they would help with restrictions in the future.

Ardern said only three per cent of cases in the current outbreak were fully vaccinated, so the "vast majority" weren't.