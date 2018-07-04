 

Northland's mighty Tāne Mahuta could be dead within months, scientist warns

A scientist is warning that within months Tāne Mahuta, New Zealand's largest kauri tree, could be dead from kauri dieback disease.

Urgent action is being called for over kauri dieback disease in Northland’s Waipoua Forest.
Source: 1 NEWS

Two weeks ago a kauri dieback infected tree was found in the same vicinity as Tāne Mahuta in Northland's Waipoua Forest.

Dr Amanda Black, from Lincoln University's Bio-Protection Research Centre believes immediate action is needed to stop the disease from spreading.

"The forest is declining and it really is a matter of months based on our experience before Tāne is infected," Dr Black says.

The tree killing disease is spread by mud and humans are the main culprits

Methods to combat it include track improvements, hygiene stations, targeted closures and ongoing scientific research.

The Ministry for Primary Industry admits the existing kauri dieback programme isn't sufficient.

MPI is now pursuing a national pest management plan due by the end of 2019.

It's hoped the giant kauri holds out that long.

