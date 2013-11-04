Northland school lockdown lifted as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

A school and early education centre in Northland have had their lockdowns lifted as the search continues for a gunman on the loose in Ahipara, near Kaitaia in Northland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police are still hunting the man after shots were fired at a house on Takahe Rd with occupants inside, around 10.30am today.

Police said in a statement no-one was injured following the shots at the property.

Ahipara School as well as an early education centre are no longer in lockdown and police cordons have been lifted around Takahe Rd.

Senior Sergeant Darren Sullivan said police had responded to reports of a male sighted with a firearm.

Police say it's believed the occupants of the property that was fired at were known to the offender and they have also recovered a vehicle of interest as part of the investigation.

Police believe there is no immediate threat to general members of the public, however local residents are asked to report to police anyone acting suspicious around their property.

