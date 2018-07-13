Northbound lane on SH1 north of Wellington reopens but major delays expected after truck and two cars crash

The northbound lane on State Highway 1 in the Kāpiti Coast has been reopened after several people were injured following a collision between a truck and two cars today.

The incident occurred on the northbound lane between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki at 4.10pm.

The northbound lane has been reopened but severe congestion remains.



The southbound lane has been diverted to Paekākāriki Hill Road, which is unsuitable for trucks and heavy vehicles.