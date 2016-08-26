TODAY |

Nomad gang members among 11 people charged in Palmerston North with methamphetamine offences

Eleven people have been arrested, including members of the Nomad gang in a police operation in Palmerston North targeting the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

Among those arrested was the Nomad's vice president, police say in a statement.

The group face more than 60 charges after several addresses were searched.

Methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition and a taser were among the items seized.

According to a police statement, the operation has been running since February this year and further arrests are likely.

Detective sergeant Johnny Oram of the Manawatu Organised Crime Unit says, " Gangs and methamphetamine go hand-in-hand and the harm they cause to the community is substantial.

"We want to be clear that police are determined to reduce their influence over the vulnerable members of society that they prey on and profit from," he says.

Six men, aged 51, 48, 47, 43, 35 and 24 and five women, aged 47, 45, 42, 30 and 28 appeared in Palmerston North District Court yesterday and today.

Eight were remanded in custody to re-appear in July.

