No trains running in Wellington on Friday as rail workers strike

The Rail Maritime Transport Union are striking in Wellington for the second time on Friday, meaning no train services will run that day.

The strike is the second in just over two weeks, after workers went on strike in the middle of November shutting down rail services in the capital.

Metlink have warned travellers to make other arrangements or consider not travelling at all on Friday.

A regular weekday sees over 30,000 passengers use the trains everyday in Wellington.