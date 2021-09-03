'No risk to public safety' from Auckland MIQ escapee - Robertson

More information as to where the man with Covid-19 went after escaping managed isolation in Auckland has come to light, with Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson saying there's "no risk to public safety".

The man, 23, who was a close contact of another case, tested positive for the Delta variant on Wednesday and was taken to the Novotel & Ibis MIQ facility in Ellerslie that afternoon.

That night, CCTV footage taken from the hotel shows the man left his room three times between 11.40pm Wednesday and 1.04am Thursday.

On the final trip, he allegedly climbed down the fire escape, hiding in bushes outside before leaving the facility by climbing over two fences at 1.07am.

Robertson said Friday the man then walked 10 kilometres back home to an Ōtāhuhu address, where he was found by police after they were notified by his family around 10.30am.

"We can confirm there are no locations of interest as of that walk home, and as far as can be ascertained no contact with any other person."

All police officers who arrested the man were at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and were wearing full PPE gear during the arrest, he said.

Roberston also stressed there was no risk to public safety with no one coming into contact with the positive case on their walk home.

"I want to be very clear, the advice we've been given by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service on the basis of the information is that there is no risk to public safety."

CCTV footage was collected and reviewed by police and ARPHS to rule out any contact with members of the public.

"However, this is a very regrettable incident and one that is being thoroughly investigated."

Robertson defended Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier Friday, after it was revealed she knew about the MIQ escape but chose not to disclose it during the daily 1pm press conference on Thursday.

Denying a need for an overhaul of the MIQ system, he stressed that this was the first incident of someone escaping from managed isolation since MBIE and the Defence Force took control last year.

"The system has been working well but of course we have to learn from this.

"Every facility has the highest level of security and if we need to increase it we will."

Earlier Friday, the man's mother spoke to 1 NEWS, issuing a public apology after revealing it was the second time her son had breached Covid-19 rules.

There are 28 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, down from 49 cases announced Thursday.