No new Covid-19 community cases, four at the border over two days

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community and four in managed isolation at the border to report over the past two days, according to the Ministry of Health.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

Today's first case, the contact of another case, arrived from the United Arab Emirates via Malaysia on July 14, where they tested positive on day 15.

A second case arrived in the UK from Singapore on July 17, where they tested positive on routine Day 12 testing.

The third case arrived in the country from the UK via the UAE and Malaysia on July 26, testing positive on routine day 3 testing.

The fourth case - whose full travel history has yet to be confirmed - arrived from Qatar and Australia on July 30, where they tested positive on routine day 1 testing.

All four cases have since been transferred to quarantine facilities in Auckland and Christchurch.

There is also one new historical case to report. The case, a contact of another case, arrived arrived from Serbia and Montenegro via the UAE and Malaysia on July 14. They tested positive on day 12 testing, and has since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



In addition, a previous case reported on Thursday has since been reclassified to ‘under investigation’, while another case reported on Friday has been reclassified to ‘not a case’. Both previous cases have been removed from the Ministry's confirmed cases tally, the Ministry said this afternoon in a written statement.

Twelve previously reported cases have now recovered since Friday, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 36.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,517.

Queensland Update

The Health Ministry is urging anyone who has returned to New Zealand from Queensland since Monday, July 26 has been reminded to check the locations of interest on the Queensland Health website.

It follows Queensland's decision yesterday to move into a snap lockdown in parts of the state.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the relevant time has been urged to immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

People who have not been at any of the locations of interest but have returned from Queensland since Monday have been advised to remain vigilant, monitor any possible symptoms and ring Healthline and immediately isolate if any symptoms appear.

Mattina Update

The Mattina vessel remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.



Two of the Covid-19 positive mariners remain in Southland Hospital and are in a stable condition following a second transfer on Thursday, the Ministry said.



"The transfers were done in a carefully planned and co-ordinated way, using all appropriate Infection, Prevention and Control protocols, working with St John Ambulance and other hospital staff, under the guidance of Southern DHB Medical Officers of Health."



Viking Bay Update

The Viking Bay remains in quarantine at a secure berth at Queens Wharf in Wellington.



As of midday, 18 of the crew members are now back onboard the vessel.



The vessel is expected to be granted pratique and leave Wellington tomorrow.

Testing

The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,484,284 after 6,355 tests were processed across New Zealand on Friday and 4,927 tests were processed yesterday.



The seven-day rolling average is 6,497.



"We wish to thank everyone who has taken a Covid-19 test and for helping testing numbers remain steady over the past few days," the Ministry said.

"Testing remains one of the most accurate ways we can identify any potential community transmission of the virus."



NZ COVID Tracer