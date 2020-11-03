TODAY |

No new Covid-19 community cases as all close contacts of Pullman cases return negative tests

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community today for the fourth day in a row.

Source: Getty

One new case was also reported in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Today marks one week since health authorities announced a Northland woman who completed a stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel had contracted the South African variant of Covid-19. She is now considered recovered. 

A further two cases from the hotel were also announced earlier this week. All three cases share the same source case currently in managed isolation. 

Today, the Ministry of Health said all close contacts of the three cases had returned negative Covid-19 tests.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 71 after one person recovered from the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 1948.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 6434 tests. Yesterday, laboratories processed 5666 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed in the past week to 45,000.

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,540,373 registered users. Posters have been scanned 165,954,066 times and users have created 6,823,661 manual diary entries.

Community testing in Auckland continues in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson and Otara.

The next Ministry of Health update is due at 1pm tomorrow.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
