No new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community in NZ for sixth day in a row

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand in the community today, for the sixth day in a row.

However, there has been four new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the country's managed isolation and quarantine facilities since yesterday. 

The Ministry of Health delivered today’s update through a written statement.

A person who arrived on January 28 from the UK via United Arab Emirates tested positive in Auckland around their third day of routine testing. 

Another passenger arriving from India on January 28 through United Arab Emirates had also tested positive in Auckland around their third day test. 

A person who arrived from the United States on January 28 tested positive as a historical infection in Christchurch. 

Lastly, a person travelling from the UK through Unied Arab Emirates and arrived on January 31 tested positive for the virus. 

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand sits at 72, after one has recovered.

This brings the total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,951 since the pandemic begun.

Over 2,300 tests were processed yesterday, dropping the seven day rolling average which had been 6,300 up until then. 

