No new Covid-19 cases in NZ today; 320 'close contacts' to isolate after yesterday's cases



There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, two new cases were confirmed after they had arrived from the UK, breaking a 24-day streak without any new cases.

Hundreds of people have been identified as "close contacts" who will need to go into isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

The two cases were initially in managed isolation, but were granted an exemption to travel from Auckland to Wellington before completing their 14-day isolation.

They were later diagnosed with the virus.

The family member they saw is in isolation with them and is being monitored daily, the Ministry of Health says.

Additionally, 320 people who were on the flight or in the managed isolation facility with them are being treated as close contacts who have been potentially exposed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We are getting them all tested and isolated until a negative result is received," the Ministry of Health says.

"We are confident there was no contact made with anyone on the journey between Auckland and Wellington."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the two women should've been tested before leaving the managed isolation facility.

"I am taking responsibility for ensuring this does not happen again," he says.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand remains at 1506. There were 3603 tests conducted yesterday, with 316,251 now done to date.

Another significant cluster has also been closed: the Matamata cluster linked to a St Patrick's Day celebration at a bar which led to 77 cases.

It was the third biggest cluster in the country, after the Bluff wedding (98 cases) and Auckland's Marist College (96 cases).